ABC’s First Pilot Pickup is ABC Studios Comedy

ABC said it picked up its first pilot of the season and it’s a family comedy.

From ABC Studios, the untitled Tim Doyle Project is a single-camera comedy.

The series is set in the 1970s and tells the story of an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons that is navigating one of America’s most turbulent decades.

ABC will be in the market for family comedies with The Middle in its last season and Modern Family possible ending after next season.