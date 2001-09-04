ABC running MNF contest

ABC unveiled a new on-air promotional contest Tuesday sponsored by Verizon for the upcoming season of Monday Night Football.

Some time during the season, the 20,000th point will be scored on MNF, which debuted over 30 years ago. A fan who submits the correct entry predicting which game and who scores the point will win tickets to a game, overnight accommodations and a tour of MNF's production facilities. - Steve McClellan