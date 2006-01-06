ABC Rises, But Star Remains CSI
ABC will be happy with the performance of its dancing stars Thursday night. The premiere of the second installment of Dancing With the Stars averaged a 4.7/12 (a 4.8 rating when the final numbers came in) at 8-10 and powered the network to a 4.1/11 for the night in Nielsen Fast Affilate ratings for the 18-49 demo.
Given that the network has needed help on the night, pulling in rating averages in the less-than-stellar 2-and-change range with shows like Alias and the now-defunct Night Stalker, Dancing is cause for kicking up its heels.
The first hour of Dancing did manage to edge out a repeat of CSI at 8-9. But the dancers were no match head-to-furry-head with the forensic sleuths over at CSI at 9, where an original episode about a "wolfman" averaged a 9.3/23 to a 4.9/12 for Dancing's second hour.
ABC says that the show beat its initial debut back in June by 9% in adults 18-49 and produced the largest program with regular audiences in over five years.
NBC was second behind CBS on the night with a 5/13, thanks to a new ER at 10 (6.2/16) and the sitcom My Name Is Earl at 9 (5.2/13).
After ABC came Fox with a 2.2/6 for movie The Hot Chick, followed by Univision soaps at a 1.8/5. The WB averaged a 1/3 for sixth place with repeats of Smallville and Beauty & the Geek, while UPN was seventh at a .8/2 for repeats of its sitcom lineup.
