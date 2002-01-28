ABC rises with Rose

ABC got its highest Sunday night in the adults 18-through-49 demo in almost

one year with the first part of Stephen King miniseries Rose Red.

The show drew a 9.6 rating/22 share to win its 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. time period,

according to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings.

The second installment of Rose Red was slated for Monday night, also from 9

p.m. to 11 p.m.