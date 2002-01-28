ABC rises with Rose
ABC got its highest Sunday night in the adults 18-through-49 demo in almost
one year with the first part of Stephen King miniseries Rose Red.
The show drew a 9.6 rating/22 share to win its 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. time period,
according to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings.
The second installment of Rose Red was slated for Monday night, also from 9
p.m. to 11 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.