ABC Reworks Midseason Schedule

With this midseason crucial to ABC after a sluggish fall, the network in January will use Lost and Grey’s Anatomy to try and prop up Life on Mars and Private Practice, respectively.



And sources close to the network say while the fates of Dirty Sexy Money, Eli Stone and Pushing Daisies are not yet officially sealed, full-season orders are currently looking unlikely for all three. ABC had no official comment.



As of Jan. 28, Life on Mars will follow Lost on Wednesdays. On Thursdays beginning January 8, Private Practice will start following the show from which it was born, Grey’s Anatomy.



The network will actually start airing Private Practice repeats in that slot beginning Dec. 11.



It will also debut Scrubs, which it picked up from NBC, on Tuesday Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. It will have two straight weeks of back-to-back episodes before settling into half-hours as of Jan. 20 at 9 p.m.



ABC has also picked up four more episodes of Life On Mars.