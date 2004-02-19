ABC Revives Growing Pains for Movie

ABC continues to reach back into the vault, with production having begun on a two-hour movie based on the network’s hit comedy Growing Pains.

Growing Pains II: Home Equity will reunite the show’s stars Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, Jeremy Miller, Ashley Johnson and Chelsea Noble. Kerns will direct.

The movie finds Thicke and Kerns facing an empty nest and wanting to relocate, while their now-adult kids lobby for their own agendas. The movie will air during May sweeps.

ABC also is hoping another oldie will prove a goodie this February sweeps with prime time game show Super Millionaire, a bigger, bolder take on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which now is thriving in syndication.

The game show was a huge prime time hit in 2000, but running the show too many times during the week ultimately killed it.