ABC RevisitsWould-Be Ex-Smokers
It hardly seems like a year since the late ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings announced he had lung cancer--he died some four months later.
But it has been, and the ABC nightly newscast plans to mark the date, April 5, by "re-visiting" the Quit To Live: Fighting Lung Cancer series of reports. That will include updating the status of several smokers who were attempting to quit.
It will also look at the effect the death of Jennings and Dana Reeves have had on lung cancer prevention and research.
