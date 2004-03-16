ABC Reveals Soap Secrets

Cell-phone users will get the inside track on the heartaches and joys of daytime TV thanks to a deal ABC has cut with interactive media company Telenor Mobile Interactive to deliver story teases for its daytime soaps to wireless phones.

Dubbed Soap Confidential, the service will deliver "story secrets," via text messages "from fans' favorite characters" on One Life to Live, All My Children and General Hospital. For example, Greenlee may preview who she will try to bed next, or "Sonny may share his innermost fears and desires."

Telenor previously teamed with ABC for an interactive cell phone element of All My Children's "Sexiest Man in America Contest."