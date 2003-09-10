ABC revamping This Week
ABC’s format makeover of This Week with George Stephanopoulos debuts
Sunday and will feature a "day-in-the-life" style report by
Stephanopoulos on presidential candidate Howard Dean.
The following week (Sept. 21) will feature an exclusive interview with Nancy
Reagan.
As previously reported, the show’s operations merged with Nightline
last month -- a move network news executives said effectively quadrupled the
resources of This Week, which is making an aggressive push to close the
ratings gap with competitors Meet the Press and Face the Nation.
On Aug. 31, the last ratings available, This Week was second in
households and viewers (behind Meet the Press) and tied for second with
Face the Nation among adults 25-54, the shows' target demographic.
Commentator George Will is to have an expanded role on This Week that
will include reporting and analysis and also joining with Stephanopoulos in
questioning some of the major guests on the program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.