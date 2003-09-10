ABC revamping This Week

ABC’s format makeover of This Week with George Stephanopoulos debuts

Sunday and will feature a "day-in-the-life" style report by

Stephanopoulos on presidential candidate Howard Dean.

The following week (Sept. 21) will feature an exclusive interview with Nancy

Reagan.

As previously reported, the show’s operations merged with Nightline

last month -- a move network news executives said effectively quadrupled the

resources of This Week, which is making an aggressive push to close the

ratings gap with competitors Meet the Press and Face the Nation.

On Aug. 31, the last ratings available, This Week was second in

households and viewers (behind Meet the Press) and tied for second with

Face the Nation among adults 25-54, the shows' target demographic.

Commentator George Will is to have an expanded role on This Week that

will include reporting and analysis and also joining with Stephanopoulos in

questioning some of the major guests on the program.