ABC reups with Click Dark, oops
ABC has signed a three-year deal with Dick Clark Productions to continue producing Bloopers specials for the network. The pact calls for Clark's company to produce a minimum of seven and as many as 19 hours of specials per year. Dick Clark Productions has already produced 107 Bloopers shows for ABC and other networks. TNN currently carries classic episodes of Clark specials.
