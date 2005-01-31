ABC Reruns to Victory

Of the "Big Three" networks, only ABC aired repeats Sunday night. In fact, the majority of its schedule was reruns.

Was the mouse conceding the night. Hardly. Reprises of back-to-back episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, with an assist from a repeat of Desperate Housewives and a new Home Videos helped it to a solid Sunday night win with a 5.7 rating/14 share average in the key 18-49 demo.

In fact, ABC won every half-hour time period.

CBS managed a second-place 8.8/9 for an all-original lineup of 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and a Hallmark special.

NBC averaged a 3.4/8 for its originals of Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: CI, and Crossing Jordan.

Fox was in fourth in the 18-49 demo with King of the Hill, Malcolm, Arrested Development, a pair of Simpsons, and Family Guy.

The WB was fifth with a 1.1/3 for a repeat of Summerland and a new Charmed.

