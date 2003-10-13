ABC Repurposing Threat Matrix on Mondays

In an attempt to get more viewer sampling for new drama Threat Matrix

, ABC plans to reair it Monday Oct. 13 and 20, pre-empting PrimeTime Monday

at 8 p.m.

Leading into Monday Night Football

, ABC hopes the show will get a viewer boost from people tuning in early to watch the game. Threat Matrix

’s regular time period is Thursdays at 8 p.m., where it also will air during these two weeks.

PrimeTime Monday will return to the schedule Oct. 27, when Meredith Vieira hosts a one-hour special called "Fat Like Me."