ABC Repurposing Threat Matrix on Mondays
In an attempt to get more viewer sampling for new drama Threat Matrix
, ABC plans to reair it Monday Oct. 13 and 20, pre-empting PrimeTime Monday
at 8 p.m.
Leading into Monday Night Football
, ABC hopes the show will get a viewer boost from people tuning in early to watch the game. Threat Matrix
’s regular time period is Thursdays at 8 p.m., where it also will air during these two weeks.
PrimeTime Monday will return to the schedule Oct. 27, when Meredith Vieira hosts a one-hour special called "Fat Like Me."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.