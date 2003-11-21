ABC to Repurpose Monk Again

ABC is hoping viewers will be more interested in watching quirky detective Monk on Saturday nights at 10 p.m. than they were in watching hard-boiled Los Angeles cop Joe Friday.

Beginning Jan. 17, Monk will return to ABC for its second season on the network, just as the show enters its third season on USA. The show will take the Saturday night slot of Dick Wolf's L.A. Dragnet, which underwent a facelift and a name change at the beginning of the season, but still failed to attract viewers. Last year, ABC had some success repurposing the USA original on Thursday nights and then on Monday nights.

Monk's second season aired on USA last summer, and the show's new season will begin in mid-January. Under terms of its deal with USA, ABC will be able to air episodes from both Monk's second and third seasons, but all new episodes will appear first on USA.