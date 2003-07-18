ABC report appears to trouble White House

Was the White House so angry over an ABC News story about plummeting morale

in the military that it tried to further out an already outed correspondent?

Although the White House denied knowledge of the incident, cyber-columnist

Matt Drudge told The Washington Post a White House communications

staffer steered him to a story, along with a profile of reporter Jeffrey Kofman,

in gay-oriented The Advocate.

The move backfired. Drudge said he’d been unaware of the low-morale story

prior to the tip, and he touted it on his popular Web site for hours, quoting

one soldier calling for secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld’s resignation.

"At the end of the day, those kinds of tactics almost always backfire," ABC

News spokesman Jeffrey Schneider told Broadcasting & Cable. "But it’s

pretty sad when somebody feels the need to go after an accurate, truthful report

with some kind of personal attack."