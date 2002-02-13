ABC renews NYPD Blue
Just two days after NBC renewed Friends, ABC has ordered another season of drama NYPD Blue.
The cop series from Steven Bochco will return for its 10th
season on ABC in the fall.
NYPD Bluehas improved the 9 p.m. time slot by 13 percent in total viewers, but it's off 4 percent in adults 18 through 49.
