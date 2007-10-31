Trending

ABC Renews Membership in Women’s Murder Club

While ABC doesn’t know when it will see them as the possibility of a writers’ strike looms, the network picked up three additionalWomen’s Murder Club scripts Wednesday.

The Friday-night freshman drama is averaging a 2.3 rating in the adult 18-49 demo so far this season.

The network has given full season orders to three rookies so far:Private Practice,Pushing Daisies andSamantha Who.