ABC Renews Membership in Women’s Murder Club
By Ben Grossman
While ABC doesn’t know when it will see them as the possibility of a writers’ strike looms, the network picked up three additionalWomen’s Murder Club scripts Wednesday.
The Friday-night freshman drama is averaging a 2.3 rating in the adult 18-49 demo so far this season.
The network has given full season orders to three rookies so far:Private Practice,Pushing Daisies andSamantha Who.
