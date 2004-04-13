ABC Renews a Bunch

ABC is definitely returning sitcoms According to Jim, Hope & Faith, George Lopez and My Wife & Kids next fall, and joining them are unscripted shows Extreme Makeover, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and the long-running America's Funniest Home Videos.

In addition, NYPD Blue has been renewed for its 12th and very likely final season.

That leaves 8 Simple Rules, Alias, I'm With Her, Married to the Kellys, Less Than Perfect, Life With Bonnie, It's All Relative, The Big House and The Bachelor without set returns for next year, although 8 Simple Rules, Alias and The Bachelor all are among the most likely to come back.



In addition, upon seeing the positive results for last Sunday's Nick & Jessica Variety Hour, ABC plans to bring the married duo back for a Christmas special.

No deal is official yet, but ABC executives are gung-ho on the project.