ABC renews 10

ABC is renewing 10 of its shows for next year, including Sunday-night

drama

Alias, ABC Entertainment Television Group

chairman Lloyd Braun and ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said Wednesday.

Already renewed for fall are all of the network's Tuesday and Wednesday

comedies, including 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim, Life with

Bonnie, Less Than Perfect, My Wife and Kids and

George Lopez.

ABC will also air a fourth run of The Bachelor, with the third

rendition scheduled to premiere in March.

And the network picked up another season of old stand-by America's Funniest

Home Videos.

It renewed NYPD Blue for its 11th season in October.

ABC will also launch two new comedies in late March and early April, with

Regular Joe premiering Friday, March 28 at 9:30 p.m. and running in

the slot after repeats of 8 Simple Rules as a lead-in.

The "Alphabet Network" will

launch Lost at Home Tuesday, April 1 at 9:30 p.m., following

double-runs of According to Jim. Lost at Home will get a

four-episode tryout, pre-empting Less Than Perfect.

Less Than Perfect will return April 29 to

complete its season.

The Drew Carey Show, which has had trouble finding

an audience this year on either Mondays or Fridays, will relaunch this summer

Wednesday, June 25 at 9 p.m., Lyne said.