ABC renews 10
ABC is renewing 10 of its shows for next year, including Sunday-night
drama
Alias, ABC Entertainment Television Group
chairman Lloyd Braun and ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said Wednesday.
Already renewed for fall are all of the network's Tuesday and Wednesday
comedies, including 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim, Life with
Bonnie, Less Than Perfect, My Wife and Kids and
George Lopez.
ABC will also air a fourth run of The Bachelor, with the third
rendition scheduled to premiere in March.
And the network picked up another season of old stand-by America's Funniest
Home Videos.
It renewed NYPD Blue for its 11th season in October.
ABC will also launch two new comedies in late March and early April, with
Regular Joe premiering Friday, March 28 at 9:30 p.m. and running in
the slot after repeats of 8 Simple Rules as a lead-in.
The "Alphabet Network" will
launch Lost at Home Tuesday, April 1 at 9:30 p.m., following
double-runs of According to Jim. Lost at Home will get a
four-episode tryout, pre-empting Less Than Perfect.
Less Than Perfect will return April 29 to
complete its season.
The Drew Carey Show, which has had trouble finding
an audience this year on either Mondays or Fridays, will relaunch this summer
Wednesday, June 25 at 9 p.m., Lyne said.
