ABC Recruits Government Pilots

ABC has picked up two drama pilots from co-owned Touchstone Television, both of which involve conflicts with the federal government.

Twenty Questions centers on a young State Department employee who uncovers a conspiracy to undermine the nation. It is executive produced by Matt Gross, John Wirth, Thomas Hines, and Michael Engler. Hines wrote the pilot.

A House Divided

focuses on a conflict between a Midwestern farming community and the government that could lead to a new civil war.

Mark Gordon is the executive producer; Andrew David Chapman wrote the pilot and co-executive produces the project.