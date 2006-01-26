ABC Recruits Government Pilots
By Ben Grossman
ABC has picked up two drama pilots from co-owned Touchstone Television, both of which involve conflicts with the federal government.
Twenty Questions centers on a young State Department employee who uncovers a conspiracy to undermine the nation. It is executive produced by Matt Gross, John Wirth, Thomas Hines, and Michael Engler. Hines wrote the pilot.
A House Divided
focuses on a conflict between a Midwestern farming community and the government that could lead to a new civil war.
Mark Gordon is the executive producer; Andrew David Chapman wrote the pilot and co-executive produces the project.
