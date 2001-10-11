ABC recasts Tuesday slate

ABC wasted little time shaking up its troubled Tuesday-night lineup.

Network programmers have pulled second-season comedy What About Joan? from the schedule and pushed back Jason Alexander's new sitcom, Bob Patterson, to

Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST/PST.

ABC has also delayed the second-season start of comedy The Job until midseason to make room for Bob Patterson.

The Job was scheduled to debut Oct. 10 and fill the Wednesday 9:30 p.m. time slot.

Bob Patterson will move to its new day and time starting Oct. 24. ABC's new Tuesday-night lineup -- which won't fully be in place until Nov. 13 -- will consist of Dharma & Greg (8 p.m. EST/PST), Spin City (8:30 p.m.), NYPD Blue (9 p.m.) and Philly (10 p.m.).

The new Tuesday-night lineup gives producer Steven Bochco back-to-back dramas on the night with NYPD Blue and Philly.

"We love our shows and clearly believe in our schedule, but the events of a month ago have clearly thrown everything up for grabs," ABC Entertainment co-chairman Stu Bloomberg said. "People's viewing patterns, the effectiveness of promotion and everything else is just skewed now. And as for Tuesday nights, we felt we had to react swiftly."

What About Joan? debuted

late last season, and it has performed poorly in its first two outings this

fall.

On Tuesday, the sitcom averaged a 2.5 rating/6 share in adults 18 through 49 and 6.7 million viewers. "I hate to take the show off the air, but we can't look at the show in a vacuum, and unfortunately, it's in a difficult time period and not performing well," Bloomberg said.

On Bob Patterson, Bloomberg

added, "We believe in Jason and the show. We think it got hammered by the press,

and we don't know why. We think it's a great show."

Bob Patterson averaged a 2.9/7 in adults 18

through 49 and 6.9 million viewers for its second outing Tuesday, according to

Nielsen Media Research.