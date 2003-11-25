ABC Readies The D.A. for Midseason

ABC will air The D.A. in midseason, with a total of four episodes ordered so far. The show is set in Los Angeles, home of the world’s busiest district attorney’s office, and the lawyers that work both for and against each other as they strive to win cases and make their careers.

Wings star Steven Weber stars as district attorney David Franks and James Duff is head writer and executive producer. Greer Shephard and Michael Robin are executive producers and Robin also directs. Former Los Angeles District Attorney Gil Garcetti serves as a consultant on the show, which is from the Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.