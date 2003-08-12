ABC reaches union deals
ABC said it has reached tentative agreements on new contracts with the
National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians and the
Communications Workers of America, pending ratification by the full memberships
of the two unions.
The results of that vote are expected by Sept. 26. If ratified, the new pacts
would extend through March 31, 2007.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.