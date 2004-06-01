ABC Puts 'Broad' in Broadband
The issue of marketing fatty foods is getting to be be a big one in Washington and elsewhere. ABC News Live, the company's broadband unit, will provide coverage this week of a three-day Obesity Summit June 2-4 in Williamsburg, Va.
But ABC will be in front of the camera as well. Anchor Peter Jennings will moderate a panel, Marketing to Kids, on Thursday, while ABC medical correspondent Dr. Tim Johnson will provide opening remarks at the summit.
ABC News Live is available as an on-demand service and online via RealNetworks, AOL, SBC/Yahoo, and BellSouth DSL. It is also part of MobiTV's PCTV service to Sprint Vision phones.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.