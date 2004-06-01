ABC Puts 'Broad' in Broadband

The issue of marketing fatty foods is getting to be be a big one in Washington and elsewhere. ABC News Live, the company's broadband unit, will provide coverage this week of a three-day Obesity Summit June 2-4 in Williamsburg, Va.

But ABC will be in front of the camera as well. Anchor Peter Jennings will moderate a panel, Marketing to Kids, on Thursday, while ABC medical correspondent Dr. Tim Johnson will provide opening remarks at the summit.

ABC News Live is available as an on-demand service and online via RealNetworks, AOL, SBC/Yahoo, and BellSouth DSL. It is also part of MobiTV's PCTV service to Sprint Vision phones.

