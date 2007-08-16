ABC Pushing Daisies at NYTVF

ABC and The New York Television Festival (NYTVF) announced that they will screen ABC’s Pushing Daisies as part of the festival’s “Premiere Week” screening series.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with the producers and cast of the show and a cocktail reception celebrating the show’s upcoming premiere.

The NYTVF announcement follows ABC’s announcement earlier this week that it would screen Daisies at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Thursday. Both screenings are part of a larger marketing effort by ABC.

"Events like this help us to generate significant word of mouth around a series and, when you have the quality of Pushing Daisies, we believe this screening will add another dimension to our marketing strategy and help us to drive audiences to the premiere on the network," said Marla Provencio, executive vice president of ABC Entertainment.

The Daisies screening will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at New World Stages in Manhattan and it is free and open to the public, space permitting.

Pushing Daisies will premiere on ABC Wednesday, Oct. 3at 8 p.m.