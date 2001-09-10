ABC pushes pilot on apprentice astronauts
ABC has ordered a pilot on a series based around NASA's current astronaut training program.
The un-named, one-hour drama is from 20th Century Fox and Industry Entertainment and is written by film writer Todd Robinson (White Squall).
The deal is ABC's first drama pilot commitment for the 2002-2003 season. - Joe Schlosser
