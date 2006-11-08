ABC Pulls Degrees, Replaces With Trees

ABC has pulled the struggling J.J. Abrams drama Six Degrees and will replace it Nov. 30 with Warner Bros. Television’s Anne Heche drama, Men In Trees, which has received a full-season order.

Trees will move into the post-Grey’s Anatomy slot at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays, while Six Degrees is slated to return in January with its remaining seven episodes.

This week, ABC will air a rerun of Sunday’s highly rated Desperate Housewives episode. No word on what will fill the time period in subsequent weeks.

It’s understood that if Trees does well in the Thursday-night time period through December, it will likely remain there in January.

“We love these two shows and are excited at the promise they have shown,” said ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson in a statement. “Thursdays will be a great platform for Men In Trees to reach a larger audience.”

Trees initially had been slated to have Ugly Betty as a lead-in on Fridays, but when that series shifted to the lead-off slot on Thursdays, Heche’s show was left stranded.

Through six episodes, Six Degrees has averaged a 4.0 rating/11 share among adults 18-49, down 57% from its 9.3/22 lead-in provided by Grey’s. It has declined each week except one, starting at a 5.4 rating and falling to a series low 3.1 last Thursday in the demo.

Airing behind a variety of lead-ins, predominantly reruns of Grey’s (2.0/7), Trees improved the Friday time period to a 2.2/7.

ABC has yet to make a decision regarding another critically acclaimed but low-rated series, the 10 p.m. Wednesday hostage afterlife drama, The Nine.