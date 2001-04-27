ABC pulls back Making the Band

ABC is bagging its reality show Making the Band until summer, Reuters reports.

The network had ordered 13 episodes for the second season of the series, which follows boy-band guru Lou Pearlman and his latest creation, O-Town; two episodes have aired so far. Making the Band's has averaged only 4.7 million groupies, while its repeat episode snared just 4.4 million since its April 13 return.

ABC will replace the series with back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on Fridays at 8 p.m. beginning this week and running through sweeps.