ABC Pulls American Dream Vote

The dream has quickly turned into a nightmare for ABC’s Great American Dream Vote.

The Donny Osmond-hosted reality competition series, designed to make dreams come true, has been pulled after just two episodes. It has been put on indefinite “hiatus.”

It debuted Tuesday at 10 p.m. with a paltry 1.9 rating/5 share in adults 18-49, dropping from the 4.7 quarter-hour lead-in rating delivered by Dancing with the Stars.

Settling into its regular 8 p.m. Wednesday time slot against CW’s powerful America’s Next Top Model, it averaged a 1.5/4, which put the show behind NBC’s fourth-place Friday Night Lights at a 2.0/6.

ABC will air back-to-back George Lopez reruns in the hour next week. A spokeswoman says no decisions have been made beyond that.