ABC Projecting Sweeps Win

With two nights left in the November sweep, ABC is declaring victory in the key 18-49 sales demo, which would be its fourth November sweep victory in a row.

So far, the network is averaging a 3.2 rating/9 share in the demo for the month, which is used to determine ad rates going forward.

ABC was led by Grey's Anatomy, the top-rated series in November, according to ABC. It also had the number three show in the demo--Desperate Housewives.

Through Monday, CBS had a 3.1/8 in the demo, NBC a 2.9/8, Fox a 2.7/7, and The CW a 1.0/2, and MyNetworkTV a .6, which is up 50% over last year's .4 November average, according to the network. MNT has gotten a big boost from wrestling, which has garnered record ratings for the network





That gives ABC only a tenth of a point lead on CBS, but it is projecting to win Tuesday night with the Dancing With the Stars finale.