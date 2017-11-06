ABC Powerhouse ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Grows Its Viewership Each Episode

With the fall TV season well underway, B&C partnered with Inscape, the TV data company with glass-level information from 7 million smart TV screens and devices, to check out some viewership trends. Over a series of posts, we'll be looking at some high-profile primetime shows that have been airing fresh episodes since Sept. 4.

To start with, ABC's Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 14th season. As B&C's Michael Malone reported earlier this week, ABC will mark 300 episodes of Grey’s on Nov. 9, which it's calling Day of Grey’s.

What's remarkable about Grey’s Anatomy is that even though it's now in its 14th season, viewership has generally risen, second by second, as each episode airs. That means that not only are the viewers who tune in from the start typically sticking around until the end, but some viewers are tuning into the show already in progress.

As a point of comparison in-network, Designated Survivor, the drama starring Kiefer Sutherland that's now in its second season, shows a less impressive trendline.

The Y axis of this chart shows the percent of televisions that were tuned into the shows, while the X axis shows the progression of the show's timeslot.

Stay tuned for more second-by-second viewership reports across other shows and networks.