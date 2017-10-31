ABC Lines Up ‘Day of Grey’s’ For Drama’s 300th Episode

ABC will mark 300 episodes of drama Grey’s Anatomy on November 9, which it is calling Day of Grey’s. The celebration actually begins November 8, also known as Day of Grey’s Eve, when Jesse Williams is a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC. Williams plays Dr. Jackson Avery on the show.

On November 9, Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo will be on Good Morning America, then Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she’ll talk about playing Meredith Grey for 14 seasons. She’ll then move onto The View and The Chew.

The 300th episode airs at 8 p.m. ET November 9. Titled “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” it sees a rollercoaster car fall off the track at the county fair and the doctors at Grey Sloan tend to patients who spark memories about ghosts from their past.

Closing out the celebration, Nightline airs a behind-the-scenes piece on Grey’s Anatomy with Michael Strahan.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy premiered on March 5, 2005. Of the original cast, Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Justin Chambers remain in the cast at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Studios. Executive producers on the show are Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman.