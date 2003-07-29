ABC to play premiere week straight
Only one of ABC’s seven new shows will launch before the start of the fall
season, unlike last year, when the network tried to give all of its new comedies
a head start.
Threat Matrix, scheduled in the tough Thursday 8 p.m. time slot, will
launch Sept. 18, followed by the season premiere of Extreme Makeover.
I’m with Her launches Tuesday, Sept. 23, preceded by the season premiere
of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter at 8 p.m.
According to Jim will have a one-hour season premiere at 9 p.m. and
NYPD Blue’s season opener will air at 10 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 24, My Wife and Kids will open with a one-hour
show at 8 p.m..
That will be followed by a two-hour premiere of the fourth round of The
Bachelor, starring funny man Bob Guiney.
Guiney may not have won Trista Rehn’s love on last year’s The
Bachelorette, but perhaps more important, he won Oprah’s.
The queen of daytime talk has since featured him several times on her popular
show, making him even more well known and making The Bachelor a good bet
for top ratings this fall.
ABC will partially launch its new "TGIF Friday" Sept. 26 with George
Lopez getting a one-hour season premiere at 8 p.m., leading into the aptly
named Hope & Faith at 9 p.m. -- the show in which ABC perhaps has the
most hope and faith this year.
Life with Bonnie’s season opens at 9:30 p.m.
Married to the Kellys, ABC’s fourth TGIF show, will not premiere until Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m.
Spelling Television’s new cop show, 10-8, launches Sunday, Sept. 28, at
8 p.m., while It’s All Relative and Karen Sisco launch Wednesday,
Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, leading into and out of The
Bachelor.
For midseason, ABC has already scheduled Stephen King’s Kingdom
Hospital. The two-hour premiere will launch during February sweeps
Thursday, Feb. 5, from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.
Andrew McCarthy, Diane Ladd and Bruce Davidson all have been cast in the
15-hour drama series about a haunted hospital and its strange staff.
