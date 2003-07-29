ABC to play premiere week straight

Only one of ABC’s seven new shows will launch before the start of the fall

season, unlike last year, when the network tried to give all of its new comedies

a head start.

Threat Matrix, scheduled in the tough Thursday 8 p.m. time slot, will

launch Sept. 18, followed by the season premiere of Extreme Makeover.

I’m with Her launches Tuesday, Sept. 23, preceded by the season premiere

of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter at 8 p.m.

According to Jim will have a one-hour season premiere at 9 p.m. and

NYPD Blue’s season opener will air at 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, My Wife and Kids will open with a one-hour

show at 8 p.m..

That will be followed by a two-hour premiere of the fourth round of The

Bachelor, starring funny man Bob Guiney.

Guiney may not have won Trista Rehn’s love on last year’s The

Bachelorette, but perhaps more important, he won Oprah’s.

The queen of daytime talk has since featured him several times on her popular

show, making him even more well known and making The Bachelor a good bet

for top ratings this fall.

ABC will partially launch its new "TGIF Friday" Sept. 26 with George

Lopez getting a one-hour season premiere at 8 p.m., leading into the aptly

named Hope & Faith at 9 p.m. -- the show in which ABC perhaps has the

most hope and faith this year.

Life with Bonnie’s season opens at 9:30 p.m.

Married to the Kellys, ABC’s fourth TGIF show, will not premiere until Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Spelling Television’s new cop show, 10-8, launches Sunday, Sept. 28, at

8 p.m., while It’s All Relative and Karen Sisco launch Wednesday,

Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, leading into and out of The

Bachelor.

For midseason, ABC has already scheduled Stephen King’s Kingdom

Hospital. The two-hour premiere will launch during February sweeps

Thursday, Feb. 5, from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Andrew McCarthy, Diane Ladd and Bruce Davidson all have been cast in the

15-hour drama series about a haunted hospital and its strange staff.