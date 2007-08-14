ABC Plants Daisies in Hollywood Cemetery

ABC is staging a public screening of the premiere of Pushing Daisies, the highly anticipated new fall drama, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Santa Monica Boulevard. The screening, which will be introduced by the show’s cast members and executive producers, is set for Thursday, August 16, at 8 p.m. PT.

From executive producers Bryan Fuller (Heroes) and Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black) the show centers around a man named Ned (Lee Pace) who can resurrect the dead.

He uses his power to solve murders and claim the reward money. But problems ensue when he brings his childhood sweetheart back to life: If he touches her, she die, never to be revived again.

The show also stars Anna Friel (Rogue Trader), Chi McBride (The Nine), Ellen Greene (Little Shop of Horrors), Swoosie Kurtz (Huff), and Kristin Chenoweth (The West Wing).

To sweeten the deal, ABC will offer a limited number of "special treats" for attendees at the end of the event.