ABC plans Sept. 11 tribute
Associated Press reports that ABC plans to observe the first
anniversary of Sept. 11 by giving its airwaves over to daylong news on the
aftermath of last year's suicide hijacking attacks and memorial events around
the world.
It will mark the longest stretch of nonstop news on any of the major
networks since the "Big Four" broadcasters suspended regular programs to air four
straight days of commercial-free, round-the-clock coverage of the worst attacks
on U.S. soil.
On Tuesday, the network reportedly announced that on Sept. 11 -- starting at
7 a.m. Eastern time with Good Morning America and running through a special
edition of Nightline -- it will devote 17 hours of continuous programming to
news reports about the attacks and subsequent war on terror.
ABC News coverage will be anchored by Peter Jennings, with feature reports
from Diane Sawyer, Charles Gibson, Barbara Walters, Ted Koppel, John McWethy and
other correspondents.
