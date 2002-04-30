ABC plans Sept. 11 tribute

Associated Press reports that ABC plans to observe the first

anniversary of Sept. 11 by giving its airwaves over to daylong news on the

aftermath of last year's suicide hijacking attacks and memorial events around

the world.

It will mark the longest stretch of nonstop news on any of the major

networks since the "Big Four" broadcasters suspended regular programs to air four

straight days of commercial-free, round-the-clock coverage of the worst attacks

on U.S. soil.

On Tuesday, the network reportedly announced that on Sept. 11 -- starting at

7 a.m. Eastern time with Good Morning America and running through a special

edition of Nightline -- it will devote 17 hours of continuous programming to

news reports about the attacks and subsequent war on terror.

ABC News coverage will be anchored by Peter Jennings, with feature reports

from Diane Sawyer, Charles Gibson, Barbara Walters, Ted Koppel, John McWethy and

other correspondents.