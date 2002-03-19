ABC plans royal movie
Britain's Prince William will be the subject of an upcoming ABC telepic
documenting the young prince's life. The two-hour movie, based on published
reports, is slated to air next season.
Its unlikely that the British royal family or Prince William, who is the
elder son of the late Princess Diana, will participate in the project.
Production is set to begin later this spring.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.