ABC plans Hollywood bios

On the heels of high ratings from its Judy Garland mini-series, ABC is lining up two more films about Hollywood legends, Reuters reports.

ABC is hot to sign Dolly Parton to star in a biography of Mae West and has sealed a deal to produce a movie about Bud Abbott and Lou Costello with Mandalay Television Pictures. The Abbott and Costello deal includes rights to reproduce routines by the comedy team. Stan Chervin (Around the World in 80 Days) will write the script.

While ABC has yet to sign Parton for the Mae West project, she has long been interested in playing the 1930s sex idol.