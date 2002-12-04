ABC plans Drew switcheroo
In another effort to bring back Drew Carey's audience, ABC is switching time
periods for its two Carey vehicles on Friday nights.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? will now air at 9 p.m., leading into The Drew
Carey Show at 9:30 p.m.
The shows started their fourth and eighth seasons, respectively, on Monday
nights this year, but after showing lackluster performances, they were replaced with
Tony Shalhoub-starrer Monk and moved to Fridays.
Once Monday Night Football ends, ABC plans to launch three new
midseason shows on that night: adventure-hour Veritas at 8 p.m., Dick
Wolf's remake of television classic Dragnet at 9 p.m. and
Miracles, starring Skeet Ulrich, at 10 p.m.
