ABC plans Drew switcheroo

In another effort to bring back Drew Carey's audience, ABC is switching time

periods for its two Carey vehicles on Friday nights.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? will now air at 9 p.m., leading into The Drew

Carey Show at 9:30 p.m.

The shows started their fourth and eighth seasons, respectively, on Monday

nights this year, but after showing lackluster performances, they were replaced with

Tony Shalhoub-starrer Monk and moved to Fridays.

Once Monday Night Football ends, ABC plans to launch three new

midseason shows on that night: adventure-hour Veritas at 8 p.m., Dick

Wolf's remake of television classic Dragnet at 9 p.m. and

Miracles, starring Skeet Ulrich, at 10 p.m.