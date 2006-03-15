ABC Plans April Test of Network Streaming

ABC plans in April to test streaming its network programming over the Internet, with commercials included.

The shows will be available eight hours after their initial airing, according to Preston Padden, EVP, government relations, for Disney, which owns ABC.

Disney last fall began making Desperate Housewives, Lost, and Night Stalker, available for purchase from the Apple iTunes store for $1.99 an episode available on Apple's iPod.

Since then, the floodagates have opened for network content to be repurposed in a variety of forms on the Web and wireless applications, including more ABC and ESPN content.

In this case, though, ABC would cut out the middleperson by streaming the shows itself on abc.com.