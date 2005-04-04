ABC In the Pink With Grey's
The duo of Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy crushed the competition in the network overnight prime time ratings Sunday.
ABC won the night with ease, averaging a 6.8 rating/18 share in the key 18-49 demo on the strength of Housewives, which cleaned up at 9-10 with a 10.7/25, followed by a Grey's Anatomy, which showed the competition its backside with a time-period-winning 7.9/19, up 10% over its debut last week.
It was Housewives' biggest audience in over two months and the second time in a row it has beaten the competition combined--CBSNBCFOXWB averaged an 8.9/19.
NBC was a distant second with a 2.7/7. Its top show was Law & Order: CI, with a 3.7/9. Fox was third with a 2.4/6. It's best performer was The Simpsons at 8 with a 3.4/9.
CBS was a close fourth with a 2.3/6. Its top show was Cold Case with a 3.1/8.
The WB was fifth with a 1/3 for an all-repeat lineup of Charmed and S. Harvey's Big Time.
