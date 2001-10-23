ABC picks up two shows for full season
ABC has picked up two new shows for the full season: Jim Belushi sitcom According to Jim and drama Alias.
Both shows are from Touchstone Television, which, along with ABC, is owned by Disney.
ABC Entertainment Co-Chairman Stu Bloomberg says Alias, about a grad student spy turned double agent, is a solid Sunday night lead-in to The Practice, and that Jim has performed well on Wednesday nights paired with another family comedy, My Wife and Kids.
- John Eggerton
