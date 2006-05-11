ABC Picks Six

ABC has greenlit three of the comedy pilots it hopes will help turn around its fortunes in the genre, and has also added three dramas, according to sources close to the process.

With the network set to announce its schedule next Tuesday in New York, it has picked up comedies In Case of Emergency starring David Arquette, Notes from the Underbelly, and Help Me Help You starring Ted Danson.

Emergency

is from Disney’s Touchstone Television, while Notes is from Warner Bros. TV and Help Me Help You is from Regency Television.

On the drama side, ABC will go ahead with JJ Abrams’ Six Degrees as well as Daybreak, both from Touchstone,and The Nine from Warner Bros.

ABC declined to confirm the moves.