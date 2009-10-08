ABC picks up 'Modern Family,' 'Cougar'

After years of struggling with sitcoms, it looks as though ABC has a couple of hot laffers on its hands.

Alphabet gave back-nine orders to ratings hits "Modern Family" and "Cougar Town" Thursday and, in what can be considered a move to give the show a jolt of confidence, to Patricia Heaton starrer "The Middle" as well.

"Modern Family" came into the fall schedule as a critical fave and auds appear to agree. Premiere episode garnered 12.6 million viewers plus a 4.2 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo. Show has been averaging 10.5 million and 3.8/10 over three episodes.

Courteney Cox's "Cougar Town," which like "Modern Family" has aired three times, came out strong too. More than 11.2 million viewers tuned in to the Sept. 23 premiere, which earned a 4.4 rating/11 share. "Cougar Town" slipped slightly last night but is averaging a solid 9.5 million viewers and a 3.8/10.

