ABC Picks Up Jim, Videos

ABC has given early season pickups to sitcom According to Jim and reality veteran America's Funniest Home Videos as it prepares to put together its new fall schedule.

Jim, already in its fourth season (believe it or not), has been ABC's top sitcom this season in households and the key 18-49 demo.

Up against tough competition from sports overruns on CBS and Fox, ABC points out, Funniest Home Videos, now in its 15th year, is second in its Sunday 7 p.m. time period for the season, but has been first in three of the past four weeks.

The pair join already renewed series Desperate Housewives, Lost, Alias, Boston Legal, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

