ABC Picks Up ‘Grey’s,’ ‘Scandal,’ ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced Friday.

The pick up marks the 14th season of Grey’s, the seventh of Scandal and the fourth of HTGAWM.

“Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them,” said Dungey.

The trio airs Thursday nights as part of the network’s TGIT lineup.

The three Shondaland shows are produced by ABC Studios.