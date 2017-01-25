ABC Renews ‘The Middle’ For Season Nine

ABC has renewed comedy The Middle for season nine next year. Since its debut in 2009, the show has emerged as what ABC calls a “dependable anchor” in the 8 p.m. slot. It shifted from Wednesday to Tuesday this season and has been drawing a 1.7 rating in viewers 18-49 this year.

“The Middle has been one of the network’s most consistent performers and helped us to launch a whole new night of comedy,” said Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president. “The Indiana Hecks have found America’s sweet spot with their authentic, acerbic and always loving take on parenting, work, kids, marriage and life.”

The series comes from Warner Bros. Television.

Patricia Heaton stars in the single-camera comedy about a working class family. Other cast members include Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott and Eden Sher.

The Middle was created and is executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline.