ABC Picks Up Fall Foursome

ABC has picked up four dramas for fall: Hit freshmen shows Desperate Housewives and Lost, plus solid performers freshman Boston Legal and veteran Alias (now in its fourth year).

Housewives and Lost are effectively no-brainers in the pick-up department. They are the network's biggest hits--Housewives is the season's biggest new hit, period--while Practice spin-off Boston Legal has been number one in its Sunday 10 p.m. time period, helped by the audience delivered by Housewives, though in its two outings, new drama Grey's Anatomy has been scoring even bigger numbers.

If medical show Grey continues in that same vein, look for it to get an early pickup as well.