ABC Picks Up Betty

ABC late Friday announced it had picked up a full-season order of Ugly Betty.

The dramedy about an average girl working at a fashion magazine has helped the network get back in business on Thursday nights.

Betty, which airs at 8 p.m., is averaging 15.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/13 share in the adult 18-49 demo, trailing only CBS’ Survivor in the time period.

NBC and CBS have announced back-nine orders for dramas Heroes and Jericho, respectively.