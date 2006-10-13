ABC Picks Up Betty
By Ben Grossman
ABC late Friday announced it had picked up a full-season order of Ugly Betty.
The dramedy about an average girl working at a fashion magazine has helped the network get back in business on Thursday nights.
Betty, which airs at 8 p.m., is averaging 15.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/13 share in the adult 18-49 demo, trailing only CBS’ Survivor in the time period.
NBC and CBS have announced back-nine orders for dramas Heroes and Jericho, respectively.
