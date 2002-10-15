ABC picks up 11th season of Blue
ABC has ordered the 11th season of NYPD Blue for next year, ABC
Entertainment president Susan Lyne said Tuesday.
NYPD Blue 'is a tent pole of our new Tuesday lineup and a key element in
our effort to rebuild the schedule,' she added.
The top-rated crime drama has been performing well for the network since its
return to Tuesdays at 10 p.m., leading the time period in adults 18 through 49
by 18 percent.
NYPD Blue stars Dennis Franz, and it is produced by Steven Bochco
Productions, co-created by Bochco and David Milch.
It has been nominated for 82 Emmy Awards and won 19.
