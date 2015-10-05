ABC Owned TV Station Group Ups Tish Graham to VP, Broadcast Technology

Tish Graham has been appointed VP, broadcast technology for the ABC Owned Television Station Group. She will report to Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Station Group, who made the announcement Monday, and succeed Dave Converse when he retires in December.

“We are very lucky to have a deep bench of talented executives, and Tish’s wide range of responsibilities at four of our stations make her uniquely qualified for this position,” Campbell said. “As multi-platform content creators, our continued business success depends on a robust and reliable network environment, and Tish is well qualified to lead that effort."

Graham has spent 29 years with the ABC station group, including roles at four of ABC’s eight owned stations. Most recently, she served as VP of broadcast technology at KTRK in Houston for four years. From 2006-11, she was manager of advanced news systems at KABC Los Angeles. Other positions include assistant IT manager at WTVD in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and staff engineer and IT manager at KFSN in Fresno, Calif.