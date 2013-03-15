ABC-Owned Station Group Safety Director Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

Jeff Jordan, director of safety and broadcast compliance for the ABC-owned television station group, was arrested in Clovis, Calif., accused of possessing and distributing child pornography images, according to the ABC owned station KFSN Fresno.

Jordan, 56, has an office in the KFSN building.

A spokesperson from the ABC Owned Television Stations did not comment.

According to the Fresno Bee, Jordan was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served at his home by federal agents, Clovis police and sheriff's deputies. Computers and other media storage devices were taken. The paper says Jordan works with ABC digi-net Live Well Network too.